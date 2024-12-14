Brad Pitt fears Angelina Jolie is ‘out for revenge’ and will ‘finish him’ eventually

Brad Pitt reportedly fears his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is “out for revenge” amid their long-standing legal battles over their French winery, Château Miraval, and custody disputes involving their children. Brad Pitt says he quit drinking, in therapy after split with Angelina Jolie(AFP)

The former couple first met nearly two decades ago on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Next year marks 20 years since Pitt and Jolie first fell in love, eventually marrying in 2014 at Château Miraval.

However, in 2021, Jolie sold her stake in the estate, including its renowned Miraval Rosé wine, to Yuri Shefler, a Russian vodka magnate, through the Stoli Group. Pitt, alleging the sale violated a prior agreement, responded with a $67 million lawsuit, accusing Jolie of undermining his business interests.

Recently, a court ruled that Pitt must hand over documents from September 2016 to December 2018, a timeframe that includes the period Jolie alleged he abused her and their children during a private flight, an incident that led to their separation. Jolie claims Pitt poured red wine and beer over her and the children. Pitt has denied these accusations and was cleared by law enforcement after an investigation.

Insider claims Jolie's holiday ‘stunts’ aim to hurt Pitt

“It was very hard for Brad to see photos of Knox with Angelina on the red carpet because he hardly gets to see him,” the insider told Radar Online. “He's proud of Knox and has no issue with him getting out there and making a name for himself but he can't help but feel it is all very calculated by Angelina to mess with him.”

“It's upsetting, no doubt about it, but Brad is also pretty much used to it. Every year Angelina pulls some sort of stunt around the holidays that’s so obviously aimed at seeking revenge by hurting him,” the source added.

“He thinks she’s out for revenge and wants to finish him. He is gripped by fear over the situation.”

Pitt-Jolie shares six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Despite his efforts to maintain contact, the source claims Jolie often “prevented” Pitt’s attempts to see his kids.

“His birthday is coming up, and he would love to see his kids,” the insider told Radar Online. “But he’s not counting on it because most years she finds a way to interfere.”