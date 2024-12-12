Angelina Jolie wants to move forward in a ‘very strategic’ way as offers roll in for son Knox

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Knox Jolie-Pitt garnered mass attention when he appeared alongside his mother at the Governors Awards in November. Twin brother to Vivienne, 16 caught everyone’s eye with his resembling appearance to his father at the awards function. A source shared with InTouch Weekly, that after the buzz at the awards ceremony, Jolie is excited about Knox’s first steps in the limelight. The actor has planned several things for her youngest son in 2025 and beyond. Knox Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is gaining confidence and attention after his appearance at the Governors Awards. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Offers roll in for Knox

The source told the news outlet, “As a kid, Knox was very shy, so Angelina has always shielded him from the public,” thus it is a milestone for him as a growing celebrity. However, the source continued, “he’s starting to get a lot more confident, he wants to step into the spotlight a little more and test the waters, so she’s now nurturing that side of him.”

The insider added, “Fact is, the offers for modelling gigs and acting roles are already rolling in, but Angelina isn’t about to jump at anything. She wants to be very strategic about it, because the last thing she wants is for him to get swept up into the Hollywood lifestyle.” However, Jolie wants to save them from any heartache, thus, “She still wants him to have time to be a normal teenager.”

The source continued, “That being said, she is certainly looking at all the offers and discussing them with Knox and her team of agents, because he does want to get out there. He’s got a big interest in music and even acting, so building up his portfolio is the smart thing to do. It’s just a matter of taking the right steps at the right time.”

Tradition of nepotism

Nepo babies have long been a part of Hollywood, and it’s increasingly common today. Jolie, for example, was introduced to the industry by her father, actor Jon Voight, making her acting debut alongside him in the 1982 film Lookin’ to Get Out at just seven years old. Now, as a proud mother, it’s no surprise that she’d support her son in pursuing his own ambitions. According to an insider, with his “good looks and pedigree,” he’s primed for success in front of the camera.