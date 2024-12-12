Diddy accuser says 'It was incredibly painful' as details alleged assault in public for the first time

An accuser of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has come out to the public to speak freely for the first time. A man, who filed a lawsuit against the music mogul under the pseudonym John Doe, shared the details of his allegations in a recent interview with CNN. His identity was concealed, with his face hidden and voice distorted, as he outlined the claims made in the lawsuit filed on October 14. An anonymous accuser detailed allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, claiming he was drugged and assaulted. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy victim alleges ‘something wrong’ with drinks

The accuser revealed to the news outlet, “At first he was incredibly friendly, very gracious,” in his interview. He claimed about the two drinks he took from the mogul, “something” was “wrong with them”. He told the outlet, “The first drink started to have some effect on me and I just thought, ‘Ah these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink and it was already too late that I realized there was something wrong with the drinks.”

The man further claimed, “Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings. He was watching from some sort of vantage point, and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

As per the man’s complaint, he believed that the drinks were spiked and consisted of GHB and ecstasy. He explained that a couple of drinks “felt like 15 drinks” and “I wasn’t able to stand.” He added, “It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before and I felt powerless.”

According to the complaint, the man alleged that what he “initially interpreted as concern” when Diddy approached him soon turned out to be false when he “forcibly pushed” him into an SUV which caused him “considerable pain.” He claimed that the rapper held him down inside the vehicle and he struggled to push back because of “the effects of the drugs” in his system.

The man told CNN, “I was screaming. I was telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing. He seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

Involvement of a ‘high-profile celebrity’

The man did not reveal the identity of the celebrity but stated that “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.” According to his lawsuit, he claimed that he reported the incident to his supervisor but in return was asked to never work for the security firm again. He told the news outlet, “He just dismissed it and said, ‘I’ll talk to [Combs],’ talking about the conversation with his supervisor.

He continued, “After that, he didn’t talk to me again ... I had to find a different field,” adding that the incident left him with emotional pain and trauma for years to follow. He shared with the outlet, “Nothing could give me back the person I was before that evening. The full gravity of it lives with me to this day. It affects every single thing you do for the rest of your life.”

He also revealed that he did not even speak to his wife about the alleged incident as he felt immense shame.

According to CNN, he is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in his lawsuit, which is part of a series of legal actions filed by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee in October. Buzbee has stated that he is representing over 100 individuals who have accused the founder of Bad Boy Records of sexual misconduct.



Combs’ legal team responds

Combs’ lawyer told People Magazine, “After Buzbee was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations — there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year.”

According to CNN, Jay-Z's lawyers recently filed court documents accusing attorney Tony Buzbee of pressuring a woman in an unrelated case to make false allegations against Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs. The woman reportedly refused and was dropped by Buzbee's firm.

In a letter to the judge, Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro claimed the woman felt coerced into falsely linking her case to Combs. Buzbee dismissed these claims as "patently ridiculous." Additionally, Combs' legal team responded to John Doe's lawsuit and other cases filed by Buzbee on October 14, as reported by People.

The lawyer stated, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”