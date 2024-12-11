Tom Cruise’s daughter seen in rare selfie, and it's not who you think

Sighting of one of Tom Cruise’s daughter has surfaced in Florida. Bella Kidman Cruise, the eldest daughter of Tom and Nicole Kidman, recently posted a rare selfie with her artwork on display at an art museum in Florida. Tom Cruise’s daughter, Bella, is making strides in her art career, recently exhibiting her work at the Imagine Museum. (AFP)

Bella shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Friday, posting a photo of her abstract piece composed of green and blue circular forms. “This lil guy made it to @imaginemuseum,” she wrote.

Bella Kidman Cruise's showcased artwork(Instagram/Bella Kidman Cruise)

Bella, who sometimes uses her mother Nicole Kidman’s last name, recently showcased one of her artworks at the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg.

On Bella’s Instagram timeline, she shares several glimpses of her other creations and provides a link to a website where fans can purchase her merchandise, including tote bags, pins, and T-shirts.

“Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it,” her Instagram bio reads.

Bella Cruise keeps low profile in London

Bella is reportedly living a low-profile life in London with her husband, British IT consultant Max Parker. Her brother Connor and father Tom both, however, live in Florida. The Mission Impossible star has an apartment in Clearwater, home to the global headquarters of the Church of Scientology.

Nicole Kidman, with her husband, Keith Urban, has kept a low public profile with her older children in recent years. In a 2018 interview with Who Australia, she explained, “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe—that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

Last week, Tom’s son, Connor Cruise, shared a rare selfie from the greens of Pelican Golf Course in Belleair, not far from his home in the Tampa Bay area.