Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tom Cruise’s daughter seen in rare selfie, and it's not who you think

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 11, 2024 11:33 PM IST

Tom Cruise's this daughter is gaining recognition as a graphic artist, showcasing her work at the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg.

Sighting of one of Tom Cruise’s daughter has surfaced in Florida. Bella Kidman Cruise, the eldest daughter of Tom and Nicole Kidman, recently posted a rare selfie with her artwork on display at an art museum in Florida.

Tom Cruise’s daughter, Bella, is making strides in her art career, recently exhibiting her work at the Imagine Museum. (AFP)
Tom Cruise’s daughter, Bella, is making strides in her art career, recently exhibiting her work at the Imagine Museum. (AFP)

Bella shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Friday, posting a photo of her abstract piece composed of green and blue circular forms. “This lil guy made it to @imaginemuseum,” she wrote.

Bella Kidman Cruise's showcased artwork(Instagram/Bella Kidman Cruise)
Bella Kidman Cruise's showcased artwork(Instagram/Bella Kidman Cruise)

Bella, who sometimes uses her mother Nicole Kidman’s last name, recently showcased one of her artworks at the Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg.

ALSO READ| Who is Suri Cruise? Actor Tom Cruise's 18-year-old millionaire daughter

On Bella’s Instagram timeline, she shares several glimpses of her other creations and provides a link to a website where fans can purchase her merchandise, including tote bags, pins, and T-shirts.

“Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it,” her Instagram bio reads.

Bella Cruise keeps low profile in London

Bella is reportedly living a low-profile life in London with her husband, British IT consultant Max Parker. Her brother Connor and father Tom both, however, live in Florida. The Mission Impossible star has an apartment in Clearwater, home to the global headquarters of the Church of Scientology.

Nicole Kidman, with her husband, Keith Urban, has kept a low public profile with her older children in recent years. In a 2018 interview with Who Australia, she explained, “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes reacts to Suri’s ‘trust fund’ activation: ‘Enough’

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe—that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

Last week, Tom’s son, Connor Cruise, shared a rare selfie from the greens of Pelican Golf Course in Belleair, not far from his home in the Tampa Bay area.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On