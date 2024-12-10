Menu Explore
Angelina Jolie reveals this sad part about their daughter Shiloh

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 10, 2024 01:32 AM IST

Angelina Jolie opened up about her family in a heartfelt interview, revealing her daughter Shiloh's desire for privacy in their public life.

Angelina Jolie last appeared live on TV in 2003, but recently she gave a few words about her life and her daughter, Shiloh, which gave viewers quite a lot of touching emotions.

Angelina Jolie also shared updates on her six children and discussed her shift from acting to directing films.(AFP)
Angelina Jolie also shared updates on her six children and discussed her shift from acting to directing films.(AFP)

During her visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jolie spoke about the dreams of her six children with her former husband, Brad Pitt. The most emotional sessions emphasized Shiloh’s decision to have a personal life which can be regarded as an important move in contrast to the public aspects of the family’s popularity.

Since making her directorial debut in 2011 with the Golden Globe-nominated The Land of Blood and Honey, she has directed seven films, including critically acclaimed projects like Unbroken (2014), First They Killed My Father (2017), and Without Blood (2024).

Recently, the Original Sin star added a Tony Award to her list of achievements for producing the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

Jolie reveals daughter Shiloh's desire for privacy

Jolie has largely stepped out of the acting spotlight in recent years. Despite her impressive career shift, she has embraced a quieter life, a transition mirrored by her daughter Shiloh. Now 18-year-old Shiloh reportedly wishes to avoid the spotlight altogether. Speaking about her children, Jolie admitted:

“My kids - I think some of them off-camera, like behind the scenes,” she began hesitantly, before elaborating on Shiloh’s preferences. “But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would really like to be private. Just private, like, not photographed, not on the thing. Her, most of all, would like privacy.”

When Fallon pointed out how challenging it must be for her children to maintain privacy given their famous parents, Jolie acknowledged the difficulty with a bittersweet laugh. “But it wasn’t their choice,” she responded, adding, “So, some people are more comfortable with the public, some people are most comfortable on talk-shows, and some people are not.”

Maddox, her 23-year-old eldest son, is now a licensed pilot and continuing his aviation training, a path also being pursued by Pax. Jolie-Pitt includes adoptive children Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, as well as biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
