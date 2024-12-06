Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox takes after his mother: ‘Actually, he is a…'

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the 23-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is charting his own course—quite literally. While his famous parents have made their mark in Hollywood, Maddox is following in his mother’s footsteps as he embarks on a new career path in aviation, training to become a pilot. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is training to become a pilot, inspired by his mother. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Ivanka Trump plays 'ultimate wingwoman' as Hailey Bieber helps ‘orchestrate’ Drew Taggart’s magical proposal

Jolie reveals son Maddox’s career as pilot

On December 5, Jolie appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she announced, “I am a pilot. And my son Maddox is training to be a pilot too. He, actually, he is a pilot now," as reported by People Magazine. The actor previously revealed that her son was the reason behind her first step into the cockpit.

She soared in the sky to impress a young Maddox in 2004. At the time she revealed to People, “Every time Mad sees a plane, he’s amazed. If I could actually fly a plane by the time he’s 4, I’ll be like Superman to him.”

In 2017, she first shared Maddox’s flying lessons. Jolie shared, “He’s quite capable and always takes me by surprise. He’s been practicing flying, then they called me the other day and said, ‘so Mad can go solo,’ and I nearly dropped the phone!”

The Maleficient actor received her license to fly in December 2004 and the next year she bought herself a single-engine plane, Cirrus SR22-G2. In a sweet gesture for her son, she added the letter “MX” to the tale of her aircraft. She trained under the guidance of an instructor as well as with her then-husband, Pitt while they lived in Canada.

At the time, a source told People that Jolie was a “completely competent, confident flyer” and made good bonds with her fellow female flyers-to-be at the local hangar. The source added, “She just beams in the cockpit.” In 2017, she first shared Maddox’s flying lessons.

Also Read: Liam Payne's $35,000 monthly support to girlfriend Kate Cassidy cuts off after his death

Jolie’s unconventional career backup

Jolie once considered being a funeral director as her backup career path if acting had not worked out for her. Laughing, she asked, “Doesn’t it make sense, though? My grandfather died and I remembered thinking this is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life and since I’m not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought this would be a great career path. I could make this better. I could do a thing here. It’s my fallback career.”