Liam Payne's $35,000 monthly support to girlfriend Kate Cassidy cuts off after his death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy is back in the US, however, her life is reportedly not as lavish as it used to be with the late singer. According to Page Six, the sources revealed that her fancy lifestyle was sponsored by Payne with the singer providing her monthly expenses, unlimited access to his credit card and her longtime stylist. The singer fell to his tragic death on October 16 from his hotel room’s balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kate Cassidy is back in the US, facing a less lavish lifestyle after Liam Payne's death. Previously supported by Payne, she now relies on her own income from social media.(Instagram)

Also Read: Ariana Grande's voice soars as she condemns ‘no one has the right to say…’

Payne used to spend $25K on girlfriend

Sources revealed to the news outlet that Payne used to spend $10,000 on the 25-year-old social media influencer’s monthly expenses, In addition, he also allowed her to use his credit card to shop for clothes and other stuff which cost the singer around $25,000 every month. She also used to enjoy shopping trips with Payne’s longtime stylist and friend, Adele Kany and was paid by him for her services.

According to the photos captured by Daily Mail, Cassidy looked dull and sad as she left her apartment in London while her friend helped load her luggage in the car for her shift to the US.

A close friend of the influencer told Page Six, “Kate has money of her own, so it’s not like she’ll have nowhere to be. She doesn’t have the money that Liam had, of course, but she’s not broke. She makes money through social media partnerships. She won’t be living the same lifestyle she was living with Liam, but she’s going to be OK.”

Also Read: Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner to find a more ‘grounded and mature’ relationship after Jennifer Lopez split

Cassidy does not intend to claim a penny of Payne’s fortune

Payne’s will has not been released publicly since his death in October. Cassidy’s friend assured that she had no intention of claiming even a penny of her late boyfriend’s fortune. The friend told the news outlet, “She says she’s not going to claim anything from his estate because they weren’t married and he has a son,” making reference to the singer’s 7-year-old son, Bear, he shared with Cheryl.

The friend added, “It’s not hers to claim. Of course, [Payne’s death causes] a financial setback, but her sadness has nothing to do with the money — she’s sad that she lost Liam. The money doesn’t matter in comparison. But she’ll have to move and regroup, and she’ll find a new place to live as she heals.”