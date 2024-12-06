Ariana Grande's voice soars as she condemns ‘no one has the right to say…’

Ariana Grande, while sitting with Cynthia Erivo, conducted by French content creator Crazy Sally, became emotional as she reflected on the pressure to appear perfect in the public eye. Ariana Grande shares her struggles with public scrutiny regarding her appearance since her teenage years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17,” the 31-year-old Wicked star shared after pausing to compose herself. “I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it. You’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

“It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says 'Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'you look heavier, what happened?’” she said.

Ariana Grande raises voice, ‘no one has the right to say’

The singer and actress condemned society’s comfort in sharing unsolicited opinions about others’ appearances, calling it “dangerous for all parties involved.”

“I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful. But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like,” she said.

“It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don’t invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”

Grande also encouraged others to prioritize their well-being. “You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s**t,” Swindle star added.

Cynthia Erivo, who spoke in the same interview about her experience as an “alternative and different” Black woman, expressed pride in Grande’s candidness.

Grande, back in April 2023, posted a three-minute TikTok video condemning comments about her appearance, revealing how her perceived “healthiest” body was actually during a time of deep personal struggle.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” Grande said in the video.