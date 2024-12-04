Ariana Grande, Jacqueline Fernandes, Triptii Dimri show how to rock polka dots

Minnie Mouse has flaunted them, and so did late actor Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana, while Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is famous for using it in her paintings, sculptures and even filling entire rooms with it. What do these people have in common? Well, their love for polka dots of course. (L to R) Jacqueline Fernandes, Triptii Dimri and Ariana Grande

Having been spotted on the runways this summer, this repeating pattern wasn’t always beloved by all. Initially likened to the rashes caused by leprosy, syphilis, smallpox, bubonic plague, or measles, polka dots were associated with plague and uncleanliness. However that perception has undergone a massive change, with many iconic characters in animated series and movies, alike, have sported polka dots.

Recently, singer Ariana Grande, and actors Triptii Dimri and Jacqueline Fernandes were spotted at different events wearing polka dots in varying forms. While the former chose to go minimal with the dots, the new actor opted for a polka-dotted gown.

Grande recently walked the red carpet in an ivory with black polka dot ballgown. It was a custom Balmain ensemble with a sweetheart neckline and an exposed layer of black tulle. With a princess-like full-skirt, this gown was a custom replica of Pierre Balmain’s Spring-Summer 1963 “Bougival” mousseline ball gown. The actor-singer’s hair was swept up in a vintage adjacent hairdo, while she kept her accessories simple with sheer ballroom gloves and a diamond necklace and earrings.

Fernandes opted for a salmon pink suit, featuring tailored pants and an oversized blazer. Underneath, the showstopper was a baby pink corset with black polka dots. Taking the cutesy level a notch higher, she wore transparent pointed-toe heels with heart details. Minimal jewellery like her pearl stud earrings, a silver ring and a skinny brown belt completed her look.

On the other hand, Dimri was stunned in a floor-length gown, which did most of the talking. She wore a pink satin gown with black polka dots, with a peplum element. She accessorised with diamond earrings and silver jewellery.