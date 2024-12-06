Ivanka Trump plays 'ultimate wingwoman' as Hailey Bieber helps ‘orchestrate’ Drew Taggart’s magical proposal

In a heartwarming twist, Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart, 34, pulled off a surprise proposal at the renowned Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi, with a little help from Ivanka Trump and Hailey Bieber. Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca, expecting a casual meet-up with her friend Trump, was taken aback when she arrived to find Taggart waiting for her amid a sea of roses. What began as a seemingly ordinary evening quickly turned into a magical moment of love and commitment. In a surprise proposal, Drew Taggart, aided by Ivanka Trump and Hailey Bieber, popped the question to Marianne Fonseca. (@ivankatrump/Instagram, @mariannefonseca/Instagram, @haileybieber/Instagram)

Trump and Bieber ‘orchestrate’ Taggart’s proposal

A source revealed to Page Six, that Trump “played the ultimate wing woman, orchestrating the dinner” as she concealed the truth about the meeting from Foncesco. The model also confirmed on Instagram as she wrote, “The truth is [Trump] invited me to a girls dinner with her. But when I got there, it was my love . . . You guys got me so good.”

Bieber was as much a part of organising the proposal set-up. The insider shared with the news outlet, “In addition to Ivanka orchestrating a clever girls night diversion. Drew enlisted the help of Marianne’s inner circle to make the engagement unforgettable.” The source added, “When it came to selecting the perfect ring — a stunning 5-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond — Drew asked what Marianne wanted . . . The decision for the elongated stone came from Marianne’s good friend Hailey Bieber.”

This week, Trump was spotted at the techno-fueled pre-opening of the new Palm Tree Club at Art Basel Miami, an event that also attracted A-list guests like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, Fonseca, CEO of Gente Beauty, is making her mark in the business world, while her fiancé, commemorates their relationship by writing the song "Summertime Friends" about her.

Bieber’s engagement ring update

In an interview with W Magazine this year, the model revealed that Justin Bieber had since upgraded her engagement ring. However, she downplayed the speculation surrounding the size of the diamond, choosing not to focus on the carat weight and instead emphasizing the sentimental value of the gesture. They got engaged in 2018 when the pop star proposed with a simple gold band featuring an oval-cut diamond.

She told the outlet, “Actually, this is only one carat bigger. It’s just elongated.” Bieber complained about the fact that the observers were “going off with their own stories about it. I don’t like it. I didn’t want to talk about it.”