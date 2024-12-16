Angelina Jolie reveals feeling ‘lonely’ as court battle with Brad Pitt about to take centre stage

In a revealing new interview, the actress Angelina Jolie opened up about the emotional challenges she continues to face eight years after her highly publicised and tumultuous split from Brad Pitt. Speaking candidly at an exclusive London hotel on Saturday evening, the 49-year-old star reflected on her ongoing struggle with solitude, admitting that she still yearns for companionship as she navigates life on her own. Her revelations come ahead of the release of her much-anticipated biopic, Maria. Angelina Jolie shared that she feels 'lonely' in a 'strange way' despite having her six children with her. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Jolie feels ‘lonely’ despite her six children

When asked about which trait of Maria, Jolie finds similar to herself, the actor replied, “I have my children I love but as an adult, I’m often alone. I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has.” She continued, “also haven’t quite figured out how to live life in a way where I’m on my own. Maybe a lot of artists feel that we’re in an open space as a person. We don’t quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes,” as reported by The Sun.

Previously there were rumours about the Maleficient actor dating rapper Akala as they were spotted together on various occasions but were never confirmed by either party involved. Maria is Jolie’s first film project to be released in the last three years.

Jolie’s new film left her ‘crying’

During the interview, Jolie revealed that she felt the emotional storm that her character Maria went through. The actor said, “When I’m up there crying, that’s my pain, that’s my grief.”

As the new year approaches, Jolie is also bracing for even more public scrutiny, with her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Pitt over the ownership of the renowned Chateau Miraval vineyard set to take centre stage. The multi-million-pound court case, which has captured widespread attention, will finally go to trial in 2025, reigniting the public’s interest in their bitter split.