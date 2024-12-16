The Bachelor season 29 release date revealed: Here's how to watch it

Grant Ellis will continue the search for his soulmate in the 29th season of The Bachelor. The audience will identify him from Jenn Trann’s season of The Bachelorette premiered in 2024. In August, during the grand finale of The Bachelorette Season 28, the host of the show, Jesse Palmer announced Grant as the star of the new season of The Bachelor and dropped its release date. The 29th season of The Bachelor premieres on January 27, 2025, featuring Grant Ellis as the lead.(@grantellis__/Instagram)

Also Read: 50 Cent's Diddy documentary delayed? Rapper issues update on ‘difficult project’ in the wake of Jay-Z allegations

The Bachelor Season 29 release date

The new season of the popular reality show will be aired on Monday, January 27, 2025, on ABC. In the new season, Grant will be meeting 32 gorgeous women at the Bachelor mansion located in Agora Hills, California.

Announcing Grant as the star of the new season, ABC said, “After an emotional exit, Grant Ellis’ journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of The Bachelor. The adventurous day trader, who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his genuine desire to build a future centred around family on Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette, will be handing out roses when his season premieres next year on ABC,” as reported by The Sun.

Grant is a day trader when he is not scheduled for any reality shows and previously made it to Top six contestants during Trann’s season before had to leave the villa. However, his sad exit soon turned into a moment of joy when he got selected as the star of The Bachelor’s new season.

In an Instagram post, penned to his “future wife”, Grant wrote, “As you can see, All smiles on this side …To my future wife, whoever you are … I can’t wait to meet you, my first gift to you is something I wrote.” He continued, “Life is crazy and unpredictable, but so is love. Life can be scary and at times hard, but so is love. Life can be a fight and to live is a choice, but so is love. I guess what I’m trying to say is …you can’t have one without the other. So live to the fullest and love to the fullest."

Also Read: No amount of money will get Brad Pitt to reunite with ex Angelina Jolie in a movie

How to watch The Bachelor season 29?

The 29th season of The Bachelor is kicking off on Monday, January 27 at 8 pm EST on ABC, and fans won’t want to miss it. New episodes will air every Monday night at the same time. If you happen to miss an episode, no worries! You can catch up the next day on demand or stream it on Hulu. For those who prefer to watch live, Hulu Live TV subscribers can tune in as it airs on ABC.