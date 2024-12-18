Brad Pitt ‘just wants it to be over’ with Angelina Jolie, but the actress…

Brad Pitt reportedly believes this is “another tactic” of Angelina Jolie by intentionally delaying the finalization of their divorce to prevent him from moving forward with his life, including hopes of a third marriage. Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie is using their divorce delays to control him.

The Hollywood power couple became an item in 2006 and tied the knot in 2014. However, their sudden split in 2016 led to a protracted legal battle over child custody and shared property.

Now, Pitt has moved on with 31-year-old jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, who has reportedly become his live-in girlfriend. “Brad does want to be married again but Angie is still standing in the way, and he just wants it to be over,” an insider close to Pitt told Daily Mail.

“She’s been dragging this out for almost a decade. Now she is stalling on their divorce being finalized.” Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in November 2022 at a Bono concert. They now reportedly live together in Los Angeles.

“Brad is interested in getting married again, and it is all thanks to Ines. The thing about her is that he is so comfortable with her that it just feels right, and he would be more than OK to make it official.”

Insider claims Jolie may wait until twins turn 18 to finalize divorce

The source added that Pitt’s close circle, including longtime friend George Clooney, has given their approval. “Everyone has signed off on him doing it. It would be a nice thing for him as it would officially mark moving on from his romantic past with [Jennifer Aniston] and Angie.”

The insider speculated that Jolie may be waiting for their youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, to turn 18 before finalizing the divorce. The former couple shares three biological children—Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—as well as three adopted children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19.

Since the split, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne have dropped “Pitt” from their last names. “They used to have a good relationship, but that’s in the past, and it breaks his (Brad) heart,” a source told Page Six.

Reports suggest that Maddox and Pax do not communicate with their father, while Knox and Vivienne maintain some level of contact, though they haven’t been seen publicly with Pitt in years.

“She’s using this as another tactic to maintain control over him, and Brad knows she is seething that he is happy,” the insider told Daily Mail.

“This is going on eight years now and although he would like to move forward with Ines, they both know it isn’t possible, and this is infuriating to Brad.”