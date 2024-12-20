Travis Kelce puts an end to Taylor Swift engagement rumour after blurry picture surfaces: ‘He thinks its…'

Taylor, Travis, and their friends had a blast on Wednesday after the Kansas City Chiefs star threw a surprise party for his girlfriend following her iconic Eras Tour. Brittany Mahomes and other close pals shared plenty of pictures on social media, but Swifties were quick to zoom in and catch a surprising detail—were Taylor’s fingers purposely blurred, keeping the engagement rumors at bay? Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

But sources close to the couple have revealed that Kelce, despite his best efforts to avoid the spotlight, often finds himself at the center of such speculation. These rumours, coupled with the pressure from his family, can be quite overwhelming for the NFL star.

How Travis Kelce reacted to engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines since last summer when their playful back-and-forth, from NFL games to concert shoutouts, had fans swooning. Despite wild breakup theories and constant speculation, the couple is going strong—and so are the rumours about their next big step.

Whispers of an engagement heated up after fans believed they’d break the news during Thanksgiving dinner. Naturally, the latest engagement buzz sent Swifties into a frenzy. But according to an insider close to Kelce, there’s no truth to it—yet. "He comes across some of these stories because, honestly, it’s hard to avoid," the source shared with DailyMail.com. “He thinks it’s hilarious how invested people are, but yeah, it can feel a little overwhelming at times.”

According to the source, Kelce’s family has started playfully teasing him about the situation, even drawing comparisons to his older brother Jason and his wife, who seem to be growing their family at lightning speed. However, the star couple isn’t in any hurry.

"Taylor and Travis find it hilarious that they’ve been ‘engaged’ almost every day since they started dating," a close friend of the singer shared with the outlet.

The insider added, "These engagement rumors have been swirling since day one, and they can’t even imagine how a public engagement would work at this point."

Taylor and Travis planning a private engagement

While Taylor and Travis love making headlines with their vibrant social gatherings, glamorous parties, and enviable vacations, a close friend revealed that when it comes to an engagement, the couple is leaning toward keeping it low-key and private. Given Travis' knack for surprise parties, it's clear he'll pull out all the stops for a truly unforgettable proposal, but "It won’t be a public spectacle," the source noted.

“They are both aware of the fact that the whole world is so thirsty for them to be engaged and, while Taylor does want a white wedding one day, her friends just feel like people need to chill and let them be a couple,” the friend said.

The lovebirds aren't sweating the engagement buzz, trusting their circle to keep secrets as of now. While they're well aware of the endless chatters, they “don’t let it overshadow their relationship.”

“Travis has ideas, he would love to be engaged and married to Taylor, he is in love. She is in love with him,” the insider remarked. “They are very busy though with her tour just finishing and him still seeking another Super Bowl.”