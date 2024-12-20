Taylor Swift gets a taste of her own tradition as Travis Kelce pulls an unexpected move during Eras Tour party

Taylor Swift’s legendary Eras Tour moments came full circle, thanks to an unexpected twist by beau Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs star surprised Swift with a big bash filled with iconic props and references, taking the singer on a nostalgic journey through her illustrious career. Spotlight of the evening? A “22” hat — not given to a fan this time but to Swift herself. Travis Kelce hosted a surprise party for Taylor Swift(IG-ashavignone)

While everyone assumed the singer hosted the party to celebrate the conclusion of the last Eras Tour in Vancouver, combined with her 35th birthday bash, it turned out to be "a congratulations party and a surprise from Trav." Jo-Jo Edwards-Helaire, wife of Travis’ Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire confirmed the news on social media while replying to a comment.

The bash was a treasure trove of Easter eggs for Swifties, from faux-cleaning carts to green capes and friendship bracelets. Amid this Kelce presented Swift with the iconic "22" hat, a tradition she's carried out countless times during her Eras Tour. Guests channeled Swift’s different eras ranging from Lover to Reputation, Folklore, TTPD, and so on.

Swift’s bestie Ashley spilled the tea on the surprise bash, sharing on Instagram, “When she thought it was a small, quiet dinner…but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included.”

The story behind Swift’s iconic “22” hat?

Each night during Eras Tour, Swift would wow the crowd with her energetic performance of "22." As the song reached its climax, Swift would stride confidently along the stage, stopping to gift a black fedora to a lucky fan in the crowd. Selena Gomez's sister and Kobe Bryant's daughter are just a few examples of the lucky individuals who have received this special gift.

About the song, the Cruel Summer singer once explained represents the carefree spirit of youth—"possibilities of how you're still learning, but you know enough. That brings about a carefree feeling that is sort of based on indecision and fear and at the same time letting loose". While Swift often gave the hat to younger fans, she also made some meaningful choices, selecting those with unique stories or strong social media connections.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner finally got a taste of her own magic when Kelce playfully handed her the iconic black fedora, flipping the script on her beloved Eras Tour tradition. Swift’s bestie, Ashley Avignone, couldn’t resist sharing the adorable moment on Instagram the next day, captioning it with a cheeky, “And the last 22 hat goes to…

Among the guests was Brittany Mahomes, looking absolutely fabulous in a sparkly silver dress that screamed Fearless era, rocking up to the party with her hubby, Patrick. He was dressed to impress too, looking sharp in a suit that channeled Kelce's Eras Tour vibes. Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell embraced the theme in a Lover-esque pink outfit, and Ashley flaunted a plush snake necklace, paying homage to Swift’s Reputation album.