Taylor Swift debuts new Eras Tour outfit; fans are convinced she is dropping easter eggs for Reputation Taylor’s Version

Pop icon Taylor Swift is currently in the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, and the Milan Night 1 show witnessed interesting new outfit details for the Fearless, 1989, and TTPD sets. Here’s why speculations are rife among fans that Rep TV might be on its way. Also read: Taylor Swift swallows bug for the third time during Milan Tour, F1 racer Charles Leclerc in attendance Taylor Swift's dress from a recent show is grabbing attention on social media.

Check out Taylor's outfit

The Fearless set on her recent show featured a new Roberto Cavalli black and gold fringe dress, with a pattern similar to their Ray of Gold capsule collection designed by Fausto Puglisi. This particular short fringe dress evokes her outfits on the sets of End Game – a black and gold zip-up overcoat; and King of My Heart – a black and gold bodysuit, in the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Fans react

Fans also noticed that the crystals and micro-bead pattern on the new dress resembles the red and black bodysuit she wore on the 1989 set for the Rep tour. The tiger print also harks back to an oversized hoodie dress with a sequined tiger in front, that Swift wore in the Look What You Made Me Do music video.

What’s more? The Milan show also featured the Blank Space singer in a matching sparkly blue blouse and skater skirt on the 1989 set of the Eras Tour (she usually dons mismatched sets for 1989), which brings to mind her frilly blue ensemble in the Delicate music video, which is the fifth song on the Reputation album. Another time the singer donned a matching blue ensemble for 1989, was back in August 2022, when she announced the release date for 1989 TV, in California. This information has Swifties going wild over speculations of a new re-recording.

The popstar’s impressive fanbase on X observed that the singer had played Shake It Off from 1989 on the Reputation tour, while wearing the black and gold outfit. Another speculative tweet said, “OK NEW FEARLESS DRESS WHICH IS REPUTATION-CODED HMM, SO WHAT IF TAYLOR WEARS A NEW REP-CODED DRESS FOR AN ERA IN EVERY SHOW AND AT THE END SHE’LL FINALLY WEAR A NEW DRESS FOR REPUTATION ERA AND SHE’LL ANNOUNCE REPUTATION TV!?!? CLOWNS, WALK WITH ME."

"Has anyone pointed out that this dress looks like tiger stripes and she’s got the little tiger on the 1989 outfits??? Coincidence??” tweeted a fan; while another said, “It’s so rep tour oh my God." Taylor also debuted a new TTPD outfit on this show that features lyrics from Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me. Does this mean the Queen of Easter Eggs is hinting at a music video for the TTPD song?

Only time will tell!