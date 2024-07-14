Taylor Swift swallows bug for the third time during Milan Tour, F1 racer Charles Leclerc in attendance

Taylor Swift is in the town of Italy for two nights, July 13 and July 14 for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The first night of Taylor’s Milan Tour was commemorated on Saturday as she performed at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The evening was filled with moments of bugs, celebrities, new tour outfits and surprises from either side of the stage. Taylor Swift performed at the San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy after 13 years.(@tswifterastour/X)

Taylor swallows a bug amid crowd's surprise

The crowd at San Siro surprised Taylor right before her Piano set as they chanted ‘Sei Bellisima’ which translates to You’re beautiful. In a video shared on X by a concertgoer, the Lover singer was seated beside her piano as the crowd cheered her with Sei Bellisam. The singer was beyond surprised and cupped her mouth as she realised it was for her. She said, “Wow, no one has ever been this nice to me in my entire life," as reported by USA Today.

The pop sensation then continued with her piano set as she played Red (Taylor’s version) and it created the perfect moment of bliss in the stadium when an insect flew into Taylor’s mouth causing her to cough and pause. She said, “There's so many bugs here tonight.” This is the third time she swallowed a bug while performing on stage during the Eras Tour. Previously, Taylor swallowed an insect on night three of the London tour at Wembley Stadium and night three in Chicago at Soldier Field.

F1 race sensation Charles Leclerc at the concert

In the least expected crossover, popular F1 racer Charles Leclerc was at Taylor’s Milan concert along with his best friend and fellow racer Pierre Gasly. Both the racers were spotted at the concert along with their partners, Alexandra Saint Mleux and Kika Cerqueira Gomes. Fans were quick to spot Leclerc and Mleux who have been in the spotlight since they started dating in March 2023.

Leclerc also shared a video of his handful of beaded bracelets widely associated with Taylor’s concert on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Swifties have been very generous with us tonight. We had such a good time,” and he tagged Mleux in the story.

Taylor unveils new outfits in Milan

Taylor also unveiled “Fearless” and “Tortured Poets” dresses in Milan, Italy which sent fans into a frenzy of a possible new announcement which, however, never came. The Fearless outfit was a piece of shine and glitter, similar to other outfits worn by the singer at numerous concerts. The only difference with this outfit was its gold and black tiger stripes. The Tortured Poets dress was a gorgeous white gown resembling the one the Folklore singer wore at the European shows. The white gown was printed with lyrics “Who’s fraid of little old me? You should be.”