Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes give heartwarming reaction to Jason and Kylie Kelce's adorable baby announcement

ByShweta Kukreti
Nov 23, 2024 10:37 PM IST

Taylor Swift congratulated boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother Jason and Kylie Kelce on their good news.

Taylor Swift congratulated boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother Jason and Kylie Kelce on their good news.

Taylor Swift joined the several well-wishers responding to the thrilling announcement by Jason and Kylie Kelce.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Taylor Swift joined the several well-wishers responding to the thrilling announcement by Jason and Kylie Kelce.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NFL great and his wife Kylie, who exchanged vows in 2018, revealed they are expecting their fourth child together.

On Friday, Kylie revealed the news on Instagram with a cute picture of their three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, all sporting sweaters with the words “Big Sister” printed on them.

As the happy news surfaced on social media, Swift joined the several well-wishers responding to the thrilling announcement.

Swift has been dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs for more than a year. The pop star showed her support for the pair by liking the post.

Travis' mother, Brittany Mahomes react to the news

Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, also responded to the good news as she is ready to welcome her fourth grandchild.

She enthusiastically commented, “Love it!!!”, adding three heart-eye and four fire emojis.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is Swift's WAG bestie, also congratulated the couple on announcement,

“Ahhhhhhhh Congrats, you guys!” Brittany, who is also expecting her third child with the three-time Super Bowl champion, commented.

The Kelces announced that they're prepared to welcome another girl into their family after months of denying that they were expecting a fourth child.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie captioned a funny picture of her three daughters.

Also Read: How Taylor Swift rescued Cara Delevingne from a 'horrible breakup' despite being 'very different people'

In the picture, Bennett, the youngest kid, can be seen crying, while Wyatt, the oldest, appears to be stunned by the news.

Moreover, Elliotte, the middle child, can be seen grinning over the news.

Kylie gave birth to Wyatt in October 2019, Elliotte in March 2021, and Bennett in February 2023.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On