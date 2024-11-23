Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes give heartwarming reaction to Jason and Kylie Kelce's adorable baby announcement

Taylor Swift congratulated boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother Jason and Kylie Kelce on their good news. Taylor Swift joined the several well-wishers responding to the thrilling announcement by Jason and Kylie Kelce.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NFL great and his wife Kylie, who exchanged vows in 2018, revealed they are expecting their fourth child together.

On Friday, Kylie revealed the news on Instagram with a cute picture of their three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, all sporting sweaters with the words “Big Sister” printed on them.

As the happy news surfaced on social media, Swift joined the several well-wishers responding to the thrilling announcement.

Swift has been dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs for more than a year. The pop star showed her support for the pair by liking the post.

Travis' mother, Brittany Mahomes react to the news

Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, also responded to the good news as she is ready to welcome her fourth grandchild.

She enthusiastically commented, “Love it!!!”, adding three heart-eye and four fire emojis.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is Swift's WAG bestie, also congratulated the couple on announcement,

“Ahhhhhhhh Congrats, you guys!” Brittany, who is also expecting her third child with the three-time Super Bowl champion, commented.

The Kelces announced that they're prepared to welcome another girl into their family after months of denying that they were expecting a fourth child.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie captioned a funny picture of her three daughters.

In the picture, Bennett, the youngest kid, can be seen crying, while Wyatt, the oldest, appears to be stunned by the news.

Moreover, Elliotte, the middle child, can be seen grinning over the news.

Kylie gave birth to Wyatt in October 2019, Elliotte in March 2021, and Bennett in February 2023.