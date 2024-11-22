How Taylor Swift rescued Cara Delevingne from a 'horrible breakup' despite being 'very different people'

Cara Delevingne confessed that she took Taylor Swift on a “wild ride” when they lived together as roommates. During an Interview magazine Q&A, she revealed to Nikki Glaser what it was like when Delevigne was roomies with the pop star which was published by Thursday. The model who publicly dated Michelle Rodriguez, St. Vincent and Ashley Benson, explained that ride was after a “horrible break up”. Cara Delevingne shared her experience living with Taylor Swift, calling her a caring roommate.(Reuters, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Delevingne describes Swift as a roomie

In the interview, without name-dropping any of her exes or disclosing when the split occurred she said, “I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her”. The model who is currently dating singer Minke continued, “We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great.”

She gushed over Swift as she called the pop star “one of the funniest people” adding, “The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.” Delevingne continued, “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard,” as reported by Page Six.

She also divulged that she could “roast” her too since they lived together.

Delevingne and Swift’s strong bond

Delevignne who is part of the Lover singer’s girl squad met at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where the singer performed while the model strutted down the runway. Since then, she has been part of the squad which also includes other celebs like Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid and others. The two have been friends for more than a decade and have been spotted at numerous girls’ night out.

Soon after when the singer debuted her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end player, Travis Kelce, Delevingne told E! News, “I’m so, so happy for her. There’s definitely something very different about them.”