Luigi Mangione to ‘join’ Diddy in Brooklyn Jail, both now share the same lawyer as possible death penalty looms

Luigi Mangione, accused of masterminding the chilling murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been reportedly remanded to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, the same facility currently housing disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two men now share not only a temporary residence but also legal representation, as high-profile attorney Marc Agnifilo and his wife, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, have taken on Mangione's defense. Luigi Mangione, center, sits in court reading the federal complaint while wearing orange slip on shoes and his ankles shackled in Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. . He is flanked by his attorneys, Karen Agnifilo, left, and Marc Agnifilo. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

Luigi Mangione to reportedly join Diddy

Facing federal murder charges that could result in the death penalty, Luigi Mangione was charged Thursday with four federal offenses, including stalking, using a firearm with a silencer, and murder through the use of a firearm. Waiving extradition on Thursday morning, Mangione was transported from Pennsylvania to New York via plane and helicopter.

He is now in federal custody and will be incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to CNN and ABC News. The infamous jail is known for housing high-profile inmates including Bad Boy Record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other multiple sexual assault cases. He has been denied bail again and again since.

Mangione appeared in federal court in lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon. He answered the judge's questions affirmatively, maintaining a calm and composed demeanor throughout the proceedings. Dressed in casual attire, he did not enter a plea.

Marc Agnifilo and Karen Friedman Agnifilo join Mangione’s legal team

The former Ivy League graduate accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a New York hotel has garnered both notable public support and unsettling attention. In a surprising move, Mangione has retained the services of Marc Agnifilo, the high-profile attorney representing the music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Minutes after joining the team, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc's wife and legal partner, publicly questioned the simultaneous state and federal charges against Mangione, a move that has piqued the interest of legal analysts, CNN reports. While Mangione's legal team has opted to forego bail for the moment, they have reserved the right to challenge the decision in the future.

“The federal government’s reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns. We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought,” Karen Friedman Agnifilo said.

Death Penalty looms

Luigi Mangione could face the death penalty if found guilty of the federal murder charge against him, according to prosecutors, though they have not confirmed whether they will pursue it. Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo noted the unusual nature of the case, saying she had never seen such a situation in her 30-year career.

She was prepared to represent Mangione in state court, not federal court. Agnifilo also requested clarification on whether there is a joint investigation involving both federal and state prosecutors, as the charges appear to be based on different legal theories.