Who was Erin West? ‘Caring’ teacher killed during Wisconsin school shooting was ‘excited to see her daughters grow up’

The teacher who was killed when Wisconsin school shooter Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison has been identified as 42-year-old Erin Michelle West, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly confirmed. West was a substitute coordinator at the school, according to the school’s staff directory, the Journal Sentinel reported. Wisconsin school shooting victim Erin West was a ‘caring’ teacher (Abundant Life Christian School)

West died alongside 14-year-old freshman Rubi Vergara. Five other students and a teacher were also injured in the attack. Two of the wounded students reportedly remain in critical condition. Rupnow died by suicide after carrying out the shooting.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that both Vergara and West died due to gunshot wounds, The Independent reported. Their deaths are under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Who was Erin Michelle West?

West, who lived in DeForest, Wisconsin, was described by her student as “kind and caring.” The student, Angel Brube, a seventh grader who was present during the shooting, told CNN that West was also an amazing communicator.

Abundant Life sophomore Mackynzie Wilson, who saw West just hours before the shooting unfolded, said the teacher “really loved her kids.” “She was so excited to see her daughters grow up and what they were going to be and do with their lives,” Wilson told the outlet.

Wilson said that West’s love for her children extended to “everyone at our school.” “She would have done anything for them… I just wish I could’ve gone back and given her a hug,” Wilson added, saying returning to school would be difficult because of the “fear and trauma built up.”

‘Lives have been torn apart’

A vigil was held on Tuesday night, December 17, in the aftermath of the tragedy. Charles Moore, the leader of Madison Christian schools, told the Sentinel at the vigil, “It’s hard to comprehend the shock. There are still some very, very injured children in the hospital. It doesn’t end on the first day, in the first couple of minutes. Lives have been torn apart.”

Moore also confirmed that the school will remain closed after the Christmas break.

The Madison Police Department said in a statement on Facebook after the two victims were identified, “Our department is committed to transparency and will continue to release information that can be used to improve public safety. This must be balanced, however, with our commitment to the victims and survivors of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.”

The department added, “This incident has now entered the investigation phase, and the information we can release is limited. This phase takes time. We recognize people have questions, and we will answer them in due time. Until then we ask you keep the victims and survivors in mind and respect their right to privacy.”

The city’s police chief said in an interview with The Associated Press that Rupnow had two handguns with her but used one to carry out the attack. “We may never know what she was thinking that day, but we’ll do our best to try to add or give as much information to our public as possible,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.