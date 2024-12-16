Wisconsin shooting: Multiple injured at Abundant Life Christian School, juvenile shooter ‘down’

Multiple people were reported injured during a school shooting in Wisconsin Monday, Associated Press reported. The harrowing incident took place at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, according to the state police. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the authorities said in a statement. “More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area,” it adds. Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)(AP)

The shooting broke out just before 11 am at the non-denominational institution, according to Channel 3000. About 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, attend the school, according to its website. The police blocked off roads “along 4900 Buckeye Road” Monday afternoon as an investigation is underway, according to the statement shared on Facebook.

“Drivers and community members are asked to find alternate routes in travel is needed in this area,” the Madison Police added. Just before noon local time, police said that the shooter was “down,” reported ABC News. Those injured were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions while officials worked to reunite the students with their parents.

In the wake of the mass shooting, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wrote on social media, “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Wisconsin radio host Daniel O'Donnell also reported the incident on X, writing, “Multiple people are shot after a gunman burst into Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. and opened fire. Law enforcement sources say at least two people are dead and three others injured while the gunman is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

In the same thread, O'Donnell said that Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed that the gunman was a “juvenile” who “started shooting at the school shortly before 11:00 am. Two people were shot and killed while seven others were injured and transported to Madison-area hospitals.”

“When officers arrived, they found the gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The age of the gunman and the victims have not yet been released,” the Dan O'Donnell Show host continued, adding, “Madison Police just gave an update from their command post: five people are now confirmed dead (including the shooter) and five others are injured. Two of those transported to hospitals appear to have died of their injuries.”