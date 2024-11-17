Trump returns to Madison Square Garden with Elon Musk, RFK Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy for UFC 309

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden with a celebrity entourage Saturday night. The president-elect arrived at the New York arena—where he rallied in October—for UFC 309. During his WWE-style walk-in, with Kid Rock's American Badass playing in the background, the 78-year-old received a thunderous ovation from the crowd. TOPSHOT - (L-R) US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pose for a photo as they attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

Trump returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 309

The former president's entourage for the night included Kid Rock himself, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, UFC president Dana White, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., commentator Dan Bongino, Donald Trump Jr., and Mike Johnson. Trump was also photographed talking to pop singer Jelly Roll.

ALSO READ: SNL brutally roasts Trump's ‘most epic’ cabinet picks as Alec Baldwin plays RFK Jr

As the future president sat ringside with his Republican teammates, a tribute video played on the Garden Jumbotron, which featured notable moments from Trump's campaign trail. The video also included clips from his first assassination attempt in October, where he was seen pumping his fist in the air after a bullet grazed his ear.

Trump was greeted with chants of “USA! USA!” and a mention in heavyweight winner Jon Jones' victory speech. “I just want to say a big, big thank you to President Trump for being here,” the UFC champ said before handing him his championship belt. Trump was photographed smiling ear-to-ear while posing with the belt as the crowd erupted into thunderous cheers.

ALSO READ: RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines is ‘playing nice with MAGA world’: Source

Meanwhile, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said on his broadcast, “If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!” “It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won [the election], now that he’s the president again, oh my God!” the 57-year-old added.