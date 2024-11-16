RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines is ‘playing nice with MAGA world’: Source

Cheryl Hines is reportedly fitting in well with Republicans despite being a liberal herself. Sources told Page Six that the Curb Your Enthusiasm star was spotted having a gala time at Mar-a-Lago on election night. The two-time Emmy nominee reportedly looked happy and relaxed. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines attend the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines is ‘playing nice with MAGA world’

Hines, 59, was again spotted at the Palm Beach private club, mingling with the MAGA crowd at the America First Policy Institute gala on Thursday night. “Cheryl was talking to everyone, including Donald Trump,” a source told the outlet, adding that the actress is “playing nice with MAGA world.”

Things quickly turned around for Hines after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump for president in the 2024 race. “This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl,” the Kennedy scion said of his wife in an interview with TMZ.

“This is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me, and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged. I would say, her trepidation about this and her discomfort with this were the dominant feelings,” he added at the time.

Hines' outing on Thursday came as her husband, Kennedy, was nominated as secretary of health by Trump. The president-elect said, “Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation.”

“Mr Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic,” Trump continued in his statement, adding that RFK Jr, who his known for his anti-vaxx stance, will “make America great again.”