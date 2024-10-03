Cheryl Hines reportedly planning to divorce RFK Jr, not because of Olivia Nuzzi but due to…

Cheryl Hines might be on her way to divorcing Robert F. Kennedy Jr, 70, soon. According to a recent report by Page Six, the 59-year-old actress is considering parting ways with the former Independent presidential nominee amid his alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi. The star reporter was placed on leave from New York magazine over her and the Kennedy scion's sexting scandal. Shockingly, despite her husband's virtual romance with the 31-year-old, Hines is more upset about her support for Donald Trump. Cheryl Hines is reportedly planning to divorce Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines reportedly headed for divorce

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who has been married to Kennedy since 2014, is a lifelong Democrat. Since the latter suspended his campaign in favour of Trump, Hines has been left devastated by his position in the MAGA world. “The guy is a serial philanderer and she knew that coming in,” a source told the outlet. “She knew she was getting in with a Kennedy, who are known for being infamous womanizers,” an insider went on, adding, “But she never signed up to be a member of Trump World!”

Following his endorsement of the GOP nominee, Kennedy himself noted that things have been especially hard for Hines. “This is a really difficult issue for Cheryl,” he told TMZ at the time. “This is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged. I would say, her trepidation about this and her discomfort with this were the dominant feelings.”

In the wake of the growing tension between the couple, Jerry Oppenheimer, the author of two Kennedy books, including RFK Jr. and The Dark Side of the Dream, reported this week that the Bad Moms star will end her 10-year marriage to Kennedy. Oppenheimer explained that Hines was “blindsided” by his affair with Nuzzi. “She’s thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions and they believe she wants out,” he wrote, per Daily Mail.