Who are the victims of California school shooting? Deranged gunman injures 2 boys, aged 5 and 6

The two children who were wounded when agunman in California opened fire in a school have been identified as Roman Mendez, 6, and Elias Wolfard, 5. They were injured when 56-year-old Glenn Litton opened fire at the playground of Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists. The kids are in critical but stable condition, and were being treated at a trauma centre, BBC reported. Who are the victims of California school shooting? Deranged gunman injures Elias Wolfard (L) and Roman Mendez (R) (GoFundMe, Butte County Sheriff's Office)

Litton, a homeless man who fatally shot himself after carrying out the shooting, was reportedly mentally ill. Investigators saidLitton targeted the school because of its affiliation with the church and as a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Who are the victims?

Mendez’s sister, Vanessa Diaz, wrote in a Facebook post that the boy “is in critical condition but is showing incredible strength.” “His recent surgeries have been successful, but he still has more to come and a challenging recovery ahead. We are grateful for the amazing medical team working tirelessly to help him heal,” she added.

Sharing a link to a fundraiser, she added, “Please keep him, our family, and all the other children and families affected in your thoughts and prayers. During this difficult time, I am trying to keep my other little brother’s spirits up as we navigate this together.”

Debbie Wolford,Elias’ grandmother, has launched a GoFundMe. The page says that the “bullet went through his chest and abdomen, piercing and nicking multiple organs before exiting.” The page adds, “He was airlifted to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding. He is currently sedated and on a ventilator in PICU, awaiting additional surgery. Though in critical condition, he is stable at the moment.”

Butte County, California, Sheriff Kory Honea said it was a“miracle” that the boys survived the shooting. “They have a very long road ahead of them. It’s very likely that they are going to have to have a number of surgeries. The fact that they are still with us is a miracle itself,” Honea said, as reported by New York Post.