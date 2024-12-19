Who was Rubi Patricia Vergara? Wisconsin school shooting victim, 14, was ‘an avid reader, loved art’

The teen student who died alongside a teacher when 15-year-old Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow opened fire inside Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 16, has been identified as freshman Rubi Patricia Vergara. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel cited an obituary for the 14-year-old girl, saying she was someone who loved to sing and play keyboard in the family worship band, and who “shared a special bond with her beloved pets.” Who was Rubi Patricia Vergara? Wisconsin school shooting victim, 14, was ‘an avid reader' (gundersonfh.com)

Rubi Patricia Vergara was ‘an avid reader, loved art’

The obituary says of Vergara, “She was an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band. She shared a special bond with her beloved pets, Ginger (cat) and Coco (dog).”

It adds, “Rubi will be deeply missed by her parents, Vicente and Jennifer; brother, Adrian Vergara; maternal grandparents, Carl and Pat Remus; paternal grandmother, Margarita Vergara; uncles, Andy (Stacy) Remus, Brian (Heidi) Remus, Juan, Humberto, and Abraham F. Vergara; aunts, Rosario, Cecilia and Lidia Margarita (Erick Mancilla) F. Vergara; other cousins, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Juan Ramon F. Vergara.”

The obituary revealed that a funeral service will be held at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, at 11 am on Saturday, December 21. Family and friends can also view the service via livestream.

A family member of Vergara shared the obituary on Facebook, and confirmed that the girl had died in the shooting. “This is our beautiful Rubi Vergara, our niece who was killed in Monday's school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are grateful for our friends, family and Bluff View Church family for your support during this hard time. And by the way .... Jesus is Still on the Throne and God is Good. Rubi, there are very few words to express how our hearts are broken, we love you and miss you,” Stacy Remus wrote.

Rupnow killed Vergara and a teacher. Six more people were injured. The alleged shooter then turned the gun on herself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.