Over 40% youngsters think Luigi Mangione's alleged actions were ‘acceptable,’ partisan split is even more shocking

A shocking number of youngsters believe UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione was right, and 41 percent say his alleged actions were “acceptable,” an Emerson College poll has revealed. 24 percent of US voters aged 18-29 said Mangione killing Thompson was somewhat acceptable, and 17% said it was completely acceptable. Over 40% youngsters think Luigi Mangione's alleged actions were ‘acceptable' (Photo by Handout / Pennsylvania State Police Department / AFP)

The poll also showed a stark partisan split. 22% of Democrats said the killer’s actions were acceptable, compared to just 2% of Republicans and 16% of independents who do. The poll was conducted last week with 1,000 voters, New York Post reported.

The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate was indicted on Tuesday, December 17, on upgraded charges of murder as an act of terrorism. A grand jury slapped him with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder charges in connection to the December 4 murder of Thompson outside a Hilton in Midtown.

Support for Luigi Mangione

After Thompson’s death and Mangione’s arrest, several people have been disturbingly celebrating the CEO’s murder. A Disney-themed Boston dance party flashed pictures of Mangione as the Hannah Montana song ‘He Could Be The One’ played in the background. As a slideshow honouring the alleged killer was displayed behind the DJ, revelers danced.

After news of the murder surfaced, former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz posted "And people wonder why we want these executives dead,” on BlueSky. “If you have watched a loved one die because an insurance conglomerate has denied their life saving treatment as a cost cutting measure, yes, it’s natural to wish that the people who run such conglomerates would suffer the same fate,” she said in an article defending her remarks.

A socialist professor at the University of Pennsylvania, which Mangione attended, called the alleged killer an “icon.” Julia Alekseyeva, an assistant professor of English and Cinema & Media Studies, said on social media that she has “never been prouder to be a professor at the University of P3nnsylvania.”

A Luigi Mangione lookalike contest was staged in Washington Square Park, with the doppelganger being offered a $50 prize. Support has poured in for Mangione on social media too, with the alleged killer being called “Gen-Z’s Ted Bundy.”