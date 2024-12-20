Diddy accusers' attorney Tony Buzbee allegedly gave STI to a woman; Jay-Z accused of smear campaign

Tony Buzbee, the high-profile attorney handling multiple lawsuits against music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been hit with a new accusation. A lawsuit filed alleges that Buzbee infected a woman, identified as "Jane Doe," with a venereal disease. Later, Buzbee hit back at Jay-Z's Roc Nation, accusing the entertainment company of attempting to discredit him. He described the claims as "frivolous" and part of an effort to intimidate him from pursuing litigation against Diddy and the fellow rapper. Sean Combs faces serious allegations in a racketeering case, with attorney Tony Buzbee announcing that numerous individuals will be sued once they will drop the Diddy's "long list of accomplices."

Tony Buzbee accused of giving STI to a woman

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court alleges that Buzbee exploited the woman's trust, beginning with their online connection in 2018. According to TMZ, the plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, claims that Buzbee pursued her romantically, inviting her to Houston for a dinner date and a show. Following the performance, Buzbee booked a room at a luxury hotel after convincing her to stay. The two then engaged in sexual intercourse. The lawsuit asserts that Buzbee failed to disclose a sexually transmitted disease, the specific nature of which is not explicitly stated in the filing.

Also read: Luigi Mangione to ‘join’ Diddy in Brooklyn Jail, both now share the same lawyer as possible death penalty looms

Later in the filing, the woman claims that upon returning home, she began experiencing discomfort in her private areas. She then went to the doctor, who informed her that she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease from her encounter with Buzbee. The woman immediately contacted Buzbee with the news, and he apologised, seemingly unsurprised as if he already knew he had the infection.

She alleges that Buzbee asked her not to disclose her diagnosis to anyone and offered free legal advice as compensation. The woman continued to see Buzbee, whom she claims manipulated her into keeping his secret.

The lawsuit also mentions instances of physical violence including Buzbee pushing a champagne flute into her face. This Jane Doe claims to have a dental and medical record to prove the claims.

Tony Buzbee blasts Jay-Z's company for launching smear campaign

Jay-Z was reportedly named in one of the revised lawsuits involving a Diddy accuser, who alleged that the rapper and Diddy raped her at a VMA afterparty in 2012. In response to these allegations, Jay-Z criticized Jane Doe's attorney and vowed to take stronger legal action. The Texas-based lawyer, in a statement to The Mirror, claimed that the campaign to discredit him and intimidate him from pursuing claims against Diddy has now become criminal.

“This latest case, like the others, is frivolous, laughable, and ridiculous and will be dismissed along like the others. It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with Roc Nation,” he said.

Also read: Britney Spears drops her ‘wildest’ dancing video with spins and slaps; fans say, ‘scary to watch’

Roc Nation was founded by Jay Z in 2006. Earlier in a statement, Jay Z accused Buzbee of blackmailing his legal team and said, "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!"