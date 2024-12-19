What Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' will have for Christmas dinner in jail

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will spend Christmas at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial in May after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. Tony Buzzbee, representing alleged victims of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, aims to hold all high-profile individuals from Diddy's parties accountable. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

People Magazine reported that Combs has adapted to life in prison by engaging in card games and basketball during recreational hours. He also receives weekday visits from family members. A former inmate shared, “He’s well-liked inside prison. People are getting along with him.”

Diddy to devour maharaja menu on Christmas day

For Christmas morning, inmates will be served breakfast at 6 a.m., consisting of fruit, cereal, breakfast cake, and skim milk, based on a prison menu. The same menu will be offered on Christmas Eve, though pastries will replace the cake.

Lunch on Christmas Day will include baked Cornish hen or BBQ tofu, accompanied by macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a holiday dessert, and a beverage.

On Christmas Eve, lunch will have a baked chicken patty sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a hamburger bun, or a chickpea burger served with steamed rice, pinto beans, fruit, and a beverage.

For Christmas dinner, the NY jail will provide two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread, potato chips, fruit, and a beverage—a meal that was also served on Thanksgiving. Christmas Eve dinner, however, will include turkey roast or Navy beans, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread with margarine, and a beverage.

Repeated bail denials for Diddy

Notably, Combs’s repeated requests for bail have been denied by three different judges. His initial bid for pre-trial release came during his arraignment on September 17, a day after his arrest in a Manhattan hotel room on federal sex crime charges. A second request was denied on September 18, with the presiding judge citing concerns about witness tampering. His most recent bail request was rejected on November 27 by US.

District Court Judge Arun Subramanian stated that Combs poses a danger to the community. The judge concluded that “no conditions” could mitigate the risks of witness tampering or obstruction in the case.