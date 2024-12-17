Daniel Baldwin claims Diddy is selling sex tapes involving Hollywood A-listers: ‘A bidding war going on…’

In a recent appearance on the PBD podcast, Daniel Baldwin, brother of Alec Baldwin, made a bold claim about music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. He revealed that, according to sources close to him, including attorneys and agents, the rapper is allegedly selling videos from his notorious parties, sparking further intrigue around the celebrity's private affairs. Daniel Baldwin claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs is selling videos from his parties, amid serious allegations of abuse and sex trafficking.(REUTERS)

Hollywood celebs battle for Diddy tapes

Diddy was arrested on September 16 for sex trafficking and racketeering and has since been lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. The rapper has been accused in over 120 lawsuits of alleged abuse such as drugging his victims and rape.

It was also claimed that some of the alleged abuse was recorded in tapes with claims of Hollywood A-listers also being featured in them.

Regarding these tapes, Baldwin said on the podcast, “He [Combs] has videos of the parties… there's a bidding war going on right now.” He continued, “They're driving that price up because if you want your client and your famous actor to not be involved, a famous singer to not come out, here's the price, and that they're just selling to the individuals that are in those,” as reported by The Sun. He added, “This is what I heard. They're selling those videos.”

Baldwin also made a comparison of Diddy’s tapes to that of Jeffrey Epstein’s secret tapes he used to film at his parties.

Witness claims to have seen Diddy tapes

During one of the investigations in Diddy’s case, a witness emerged who claimed that he had seen the Diddy tapes which featured eight celebrities with three minors. Testifying in front of a federal grand jury, Courtney Burgess claimed that he was in possession of eleven flash drives which contained at least eight sex tapes.

He also claimed that these tapes were handed over by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. Burgess was Porter’s former associate. Moreover, He claimed that “two or three” of those tapes were underaged celebrities. A report claimed that a male prostitute also turned in footage which allegedly showed inside Diddy’s Freak Off parties.