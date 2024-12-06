Kareena Kapoor's all-violet Red Sea International Film Festival look teaches you how to commit to bold monochrome magic

There's nothing Kareena Kapoor can't do. Now add to that just somehow pulling off an eggplant purple couture number laced with bright jam orchids by the bust and waist. A serve. Now while Bebo is Bebo and possesses her own ageless aura, there's no reason why you too can't ace this (and other!) bold monochrome numbers. So here's how to go about it. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: Celebrity looks which are a masterclass in acing bold monochrome magic(Photos: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan, ananyapanday)

Breaking down Bebo's look, the resplendent velveteen gown came from the house of Oscar de la Renta, styled to perfection by Rhea Kapoor. So how do you make something so statement seem like a second skin on you? You COMMIT to the colour. Kareena for instance ensured that her bold lip was a tone-on-tone match for the scattered bouquet detail across her bust and waist. This paired beautifully with the yam-hued heavy hand of blush. Our favourite detail? The bright purple mourning veil which doubled up as a violet halo atop her hair. No notes.

Now before you get your violet on, the only real 'rule' to keep in mind is to not be scared of looking 'too much' — that's just a myth.

Bebo isn't the only trailblazer when it comes to tapping into bold monochrome magic. Rashmika has committed to block colour (and method) dressing throughout the promotional leg for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The last of the lot was this deep periwinkle saree from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock. How does Rashmika commit to her bold choice of colour? She goes in with a bracelet, ring and drop earrings which are a complete shade match.

To further nudge you in the right direction, we have Janhvi Kapoor who never, as a rule of thumb, shies away from all-bling ensembles. And when we say 'all-bling', we mean ALL bling. This iridescent holographic Manish Malhotra pre-draped saree paired with cool and crunchy diamonds is the perfect example. Remember what we said ahead about truly committing to being OTT?

Finally, these rules don't just apply to the purple family. Here we have evolving Gen Z style icon Ananya Panday in an all-Christmas red corset mini. Again, when we say 'all' we really do mean all. Ananya doesn't attempt to balance out the 'loud' colour, she instead adds symmetry to the soft roses cinching the waist drape with a rose choker, also red. The red bottoms are the final monochrome detail.

So are you going bold this winter?