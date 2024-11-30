Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna goes back to basics in subtle nod to method dressing as Srivalli 2.0 gears up for theatres

You don't earn 'national crush' as a casual moniker by just swimming with the current. Rashmika Mandanna goes back to basics for Pushpa 2 promotions(Photos: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna)

As the year wraps up, as do the last set of red carpets, celebrities across industries are pulling out their best stops, going above and beyond to serve a look that has everyone hooked. Rashmika's not in this rat race though. With easily one of the biggest movies in her filmography a mere few days away from release, the actor is touring the country, meeting her fans, exuding exactly what has made her such a wholesome sensation — her simplicity.

What's exciting about this however, is the fact that this could very well be her subtle nod to the method dressing trend which had gripped celebrities, here and overseas. If not down with the fashion lingo, just know that method dressing is when you consciously curate your looks to reflect an obvious theme — in the case of actors, more often than not it's the role they're playing. Anybody remember Blake Lively turning into a bouquet of roses every time she stepped out before the release of It Ends With Us (in which she played a florist by the name of Lily Bloom)?

The method dressing may not be as aggressive and detracting when it comes to Rashmika, but one can't help but make a direct connection to how simple and rustic, her character Srivalli dressed in the original. So then is Rashmika channeling her inner Srivalli as she makes her way through the last leg of promotions? Take a look for yourself.

Putting an ethnic spin to her whole girl-next-door appeal, Rashmika opted for a lightweight, silken burgundy saree, courtesy of Manish Malhotra. The standout detail of the drape were the tassels lining the pallu, lined with the words 'Pushpa' and 'Srivalli'. One big tick on the method dressing theory.

As she made her way to Kochi, Rashmika went all bright and cheery Raji Ramniq number. The open-back blouse was the risqué detail of this look. Method dressing made it's way in with the bedazzled 'Pushpa' and 'Srivalli' embroidered on it's bow.

She went sleeker and slightly bolder for the final day of IFFI 2024, opting for an all-emerald Amit Aggarwal saree paired with a sweetheart blouse flaunting his signature cylindrical wire-work. The drop earrings and bejeweled cuff seamlessly tied the look together.

Finally, her pit stop in Mumbai, saw her turn up the dials on the contemporary aesthetic. The latex saree in matte black with a rose-lined off-the-shoulders bralette style blouse, was elevated with the neatly pleated pallu tuck detail — refreshingly rad.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead will be releasing on December 5.