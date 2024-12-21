Prince Harry blasts NYPD over ‘no arrests’ in ‘near-fatal’ paparazzi chase with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘suspicious’ and has reportedly accused the New York Police Department of a cover-up in the May 2023 paparazzi car chase incident involving him, Meghan Markle, and her mother, Doria Ragland. Prince Harry reflects on his past royal life amid ongoing legal battles and strained family relationships. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)

The Duke’s security team alleges that the department intentionally misled the estranged royal family about the severity of the chase, which they claim lasted two hours and involved multiple near-collisions. But now, Harry is demanding answers—and possibly justice—from Manhattan’s top officials.

Prince Harry ‘suspicious’ of ‘cover-up’ in car chase incident

The May 2023 incident, which the royal couple labeled a “relentless pursuit” by aggressive photographers, allegedly left them shaken and questioning the Big Apple’s finest. Prince Harry feels “intentionally misled” and suspects a “cover-up,” according to a complaint from his security team, TorchStone, to the NYPD, Daily Mail reports.

Also read: Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai announces major job cuts, 10% of managerial roles to be eliminated, report says

The 40-year-old made his request after getting mixed messages from the NYPD’s chief intelligence officer, John Hart. Back in September, Hart told the London police there wasn't enough evidence to make any arrests in the paparazzi chase. But just three months later, in December, he sent a second letter saying there was now enough evidence. Despite this, no arrests have been made. TorchStone, later emailed Hart to share the Duke’s frustration with how slowly the investigation is progressing with no results yet.

Harry and Meghan allege a terrifying car chase in NYC by aggressive paparazzi. The NYPD disagreed at the time, saying it wasn't as serious. Harry's team is now pressuring the NYPD to arrest the photographers or explain why they haven't. Frustrated, Harry has even reached out to the California Governor for help getting the Manhattan DA involved.

Also read: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks silence on daughter Apple's Deb Ball: ‘Not something I…’

By December 2023, Harry’s security team, Touchstone, demanded action from the NYPD, including either arrests or official clarification on the lack of charges. “I am writing on behalf of the Duke of Sussex as he has asked that certain things be taken care of by this Friday as it relates to the incident last May in NYC, before he moves forward with an official complaint to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office,” the statement read.

Harry and Meghan’s car chase incident

Princess Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, which is believed to have been caused by a chase from paparazzi, has always haunted Harry. This event is one of the reasons he feels it is not safe for his family to move back to the UK, especially given the reduced security measures.

Over 25 years later, echoes of that haunting past surfaced in May 2023, when Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves pursued by paparazzi through the streets of New York City. The couple had attended the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was honored.

The couple then left the venue in their black car but soon changed their ride to a yellow taxi after a ‘dangerous’ car chase. The couple’s spokesperson claimed it nearly resulted in accidents involving other vehicles, pedestrians, and police officers. While the NYPD acknowledged the pursuit, they described it in less dramatic terms, calling it “challenging.”