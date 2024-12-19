Prince William is ignoring the rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he is focused on solutions to the environmental crisis, a royal commentator has said. William is reportedly not on speaking terms with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the couple left the royal family in January 2020. William ignoring rift with Harry and Meghan as Prince of Wales ‘is emphasising the purpose of…’ (Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS, photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Meghan and Harry caused the breakdown between the brothers. "There is, as everyone knows, a rift in the royal family, but the Sussexes, not William, were the cause of it,” the royal expert told GB News. "Harry and Meghan have spoken about environmental matters and have not always practised what they preached.”

He added, “However, it is clear that William is emphasising the purpose of the Earthshot Prize, which is to find solutions to the environmental crisis. He knows, though this is seldom referred to by those who speak out on climate change, that there is far too much preaching on this topic. William realises that if people are constantly told what not to do, that they shouldn't fly or eat less meat, that sort of thing turns people off. He wants to inspire.”

‘I don't want to preach, I want to find solutions’

Fitzwilliams’ comments come after William appeared in a BBC documentary that “explored the inspiring stories of environmental innovators working to deliver solutions which have the power to protect and restore our planet for future generations.” The Prince of Wales was seen participating in a friendly game of darts with Emmy-award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham in a promotional video for the documentary.

Speaking of his inspiration for starting the Earthshot Prize in 2020, William said, "[I want to] celebrate talent and solutions, rather than telling people don't do this or don't do that. You've got to be so careful, because there's been a lot of that. I don't want to preach, I want to find solutions."

The new documentary, The Earthshot Report, was introduced by William and it premiered on BBC One on December 15. It can be watched on iPlayer.