Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai announces major job cuts, 10% of managerial roles to be eliminated, report says

Google’s quest for efficiency witnessed another round of job cuts. CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed in an all-hands meeting that the company has slashed 10% of its managerial roles, including directors and VPs. The company is trimming its workforce, sharpening focus amid rising AI competition from rivals like OpenAI, threatening its search dominance. (Also read: How Google Maps helped solve, catch the murder in a year-old case) Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)

The tech giant has been on a major cleanup spree lately. This isn't the first time they've done this. In fact, they've been working on streamlining their operations for the past two years. The latest round of layoffs happened on Wednesday and it seems like a lot of managers and VPs had to say goodbye. While some roles were shifted to individual contributor positions, others were completely cut.

The layoff saga started back in 2022 when Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced a plan to make the company 20% more efficient. Last year, the restructuring resulted in a huge layoff affecting more than 12,000 employees.

According to Business Insider, during the meeting, the tech boss also focused on clarifying the meaning of “Googleyness,” asking employees to focus more on updating modern Google. He explained that the term, which used to be a catch-all for traits that made someone a good fit for the company, had become too vague.

However, Pichai has simplified the concept, focusing on key principles like mission-driven work, innovation, and teamwork. He spoke about the importance of prioritising the company's mission, creating helpful products, taking bold risks, maintaining a scrappy attitude, and fostering a collaborative work environment.

Google's recent organisational restructuring is part of a larger trend in the tech industry trying to adapt to a rapidly growing AI-driven scenario. Companies like Amazon have also been streamlining their operations by reducing middle management and empowering individual contributors.