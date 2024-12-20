Assassination threat to Elon Musk? Social media users flag ‘he’s a CEO' warning

Several social media users have flagged a post on X calling for the “assassination” of billionaire Elon Musk. A file photo of billionaire Elon Musk.(Reuters)

The uproar started after a user named Bill Shea shared a post referencing Musk’s comments on a federal spending bill.

Shea’s post included a screenshot from an account called “Republicans Against Trump”, which said: “Elon Musk is literally everything MAGA Republicans accused George Soros of doing.”

While sharing the post, Shea wrote that people should not forget that Musk is the CEO of several companies, prompting an uproar.

“Folks, please do not forget Musk is the CEO of several companies. I say again, he’s a CEO. Do with that information as you will,” he wrote.

Several other social media users accused Shea of suggesting harm to the Tesla CEO. As the post went viral, Shea deleted his account.

Brian Thompson's killing



The controversy comes in the wake of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, prompting a debate about a distrust in corporate leadership.

Brian Thompson was murdered outside a Manhattan hotel before a company conference allegedly by 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who was apprehended after a five-day manhunt.

His killing ignited an outpouring of anger from Americans struggling to receive and pay for medical care.

An Emerson College poll has revealed that 41% of youngsters think Luigi Mangione's alleged actions were "acceptable". About 24%of US voters aged 18-29 said Mangione killing Thompson “was somewhat acceptable”, and 17% said it was “completely acceptable”.

The poll also showed a stark partisan split, with 22% of Democrats saying the killer’s actions were acceptable, compared to just 2% of Republicans and 16% of independents who did.