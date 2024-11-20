Google CEO Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump, Elon Musk joins call: Report

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk joined Google boss Sundar Pichai's call with US President-Elect Donald Trump.



According to The Information report, when Pichai called Trump to congratulate him on clinching the race to the White House, the X owner was on the line. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Ahead of the November 5 Election Day, Trump had revealed he spoke to Apple CEO Tim Cook over concerns about the financial penalties that have been imposed by the European Union on the iPhone maker.

"Two hours ago, three hours ago, he (Cook) called me," Trump said, while speaking with podcaster Patrick Bet-David in a programme.



According to The Information report, Musk listened in while Pichai spoke to Trump.

Nowadays, the billionaire is said to be rarely leaving the president-elect's side and is a constant presence at Trump's home in Florida, reports added.



The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has joined telephone calls with world leaders and dispensed advice on personnel choices both directly and publicly through X, the social media platform he bought in 2022.

In between his constant postings of memes of himself and Trump, Musk has even embraced a title suggested for his role: "First Buddy."



Musk contributed $119 million to pro-Trump spending group

Elon Musk went all out to support Donald Trump in the Republican's second victory in the US presidential elections.

According to a Reuters report, he contributed at least $119 million to a pro-Trump spending group, federal records show, part of a wider strategy to insulate his companies from regulation or enforcement and boost their government support.



Musk has business interests that depend heavily on government regulation, subsidies or policy, from Tesla’s electric cars to Neuralink’s brain chips to SpaceX’s rockets.

Musk endorsed Trump on July 13, the day the candidate was shot in the ear in a Pennsylvania assassination attempt. Musk was a frequent speaker for Trump during the waning days of his campaign and spent election night with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.