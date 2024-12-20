Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks silence on daughter Apple's Deb Ball: ‘Not something I…’

Chris Martin’s daughter Apple is truly the apple of his eye, and he’s not shy about showing it. The Coldplay frontman recently opened up about stepping into the dazzling world of Parisian deb balls for his daughter Apple. The proud father admitted that attending such an event was far from his usual routine, but his love for his daughter led him to embrace the experience. Apple Martin at Paris debutante ball(Pic- X)

Chris Martin reveals touching reason he attended Deb ball

Martin teamed up with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple’s grandmother, Blythe Danner, for a rare family appearance at the grand event. Dressed in Valentino, the rockstar not only posed for photos with his ex-partner but also joined Apple for a memorable father-daughter dance, much like the other proud dads in attendance.

In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, Dec. 19, Martin opened up about his presence at the event, admitting, “It was so not something I ever thought I’d do, but because I’m so in love with her, I’m like, ‘OK.’”

Martin then revealed his playful side when talking about his kids, Apple and Moses. Pointing to a mural signed “Apple & Chris,” the Coldplay frontman quipped, “I like [my kids] very much. Even though they’re not biologically mine — I’m breaking the story now,” prompting a quick laugh.

He shared a favorite prank he pulls on his son, Moses: “If we’re walking down the street and someone says, ‘I’m sorry to disturb you while you’re with your son,’ I reply, ‘That’s not my son. That’s my partner.’” With his signature humour, he added, “Yeah, I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair.

About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, welcomed two children during their 13-year marriage: Apple, now 20, and Moses, 18. Though they separated in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016, their focus remained on amicable co-parenting.

Gwyneth Paltrow explained on The Oprah Winfrey Show that the name "Apple" was suggested by Chris Martin during her pregnancy. It felt sweet, wholesome, and biblical, though it caused some public outrage upon her birth.

Apple has inherited her father's musical genes, performing alongside him and even contributing to Coldplay's album, "Music of the Spheres." Chris Martin once shared an endearing anecdote about his daughter’s first job when she hilariously asked him to leave after he showed up in line to buy a T-shirt. Despite her initial embarrassment, she sweetly shouted, "I love you, Dad!" as he left. Apple recently completed her freshman year of college and has returned home to Los Angeles.