Prince William and Kate Middleton to skip King Charles III's Christmas lunch. Following Prince Harry trend?

Whether the festive mood has started officially or not, King Charles III has kick-started the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace already. However, not all the royals were present this year. The royal family's festive season began with King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, but the Prince and Princess of Wales were missing. (Danny Lawson, Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — were notably absent from the gathering.

People Magazine reported that the Walses were not expected to attend the lunch as they are already in Norfolk, preparing for the royal family’s private Christmas celebrations at the Sandringham Estate. The family is looking forward to reuniting with loved ones at Sandringham over the holiday period.

King Charles's Christmas lunch…

King Charles hosted several members of the royal family for the celebratory meal. The Christmas lunch is a longstanding royal tradition, carried over from Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Among those present were his younger brother, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. They were seen arriving at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for the occasion.

Notably missing from the event were Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who decided not to attend amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged connections to a Chinese businessman accused of espionage.

Reports suggest that Andrew made the decision after discussions with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. “Despite [the Duchess’] missteps in the past, she does know how things will play out socially. She would tell him it’s best to stay away. And Beatrice would have backed her up in that,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People Magazine. The couple’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, reportedly advised their father as well.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who had previously stayed at Wood Farm on the estate with their parents, are expected to spend the holiday with their in-laws instead.