Meghan Markle reportedly ‘got tired of always being a package deal’ in Prince Harry split rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently made several solo public appearances and “really are leading separate lives” as part of a broader plan. Despite challenges in their projects, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary was a success, and the Duchess' upcoming cooking show is seen as a critical opportunity for their brand. Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

“While others might consider the long-distance nature of their relationship a big deal, Harry and Meghan don’t,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “Meghan got tired of always being a package deal. She’s long been super independent, which has caused some tension, but now she and Harry are on the same page.”

Prince Harry’s recent solo trips to New York, Lesotho, and London have garnered positive feedback; meanwhile, Meghan has been focusing on building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. “They can be apart without any jealousy, but it’s crucial they come together as a family,” the insider added, noting Meghan’s habit of leaving love notes and sending Harry sweet motivational messages during his travels.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry takes swipe at King Charles amid existing royal rift in new documentary

Harry threw the separation rumour out of the park

During his appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Harry addressed rumours about their relationship. “The second there’s an article — she’s in California, you’re in New York — they say, ‘Well, what is happening with these two, right?’” moderator Andrew Sorkin asked. Harry dismissed the speculation, saying, “No, that’s definitely not a good thing. Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

“It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” the Duke added.

Sussexes initially entered Hollywood as a joint brand, but Meghan’s pivot to individual projects, including a cooking show, has drawn attention. However, their podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ was cancelled by Spotify, and their recent POLO documentary struggled to attract viewers.

ALSO READ| King Charles III is still willing to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“The new polo documentary hasn’t received good reviews, and this is another foray into producing from Meghan and Harry,” brand expert Nick Ede observed. He added, “With very little airtime, we don’t get to see the pair much and also hardly any PR around the series, this looks like it’s Oh No! Rather than Polo!”

Notably, Meghan’s upcoming cooking show is “probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there’s a lot riding on the new year,” editor Charlotte Griffiths told People Magazine.