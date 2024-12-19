King Charles III is still willing to extend an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While the royal family’s relationship with the Sussexes remains complicated, King Charles III holds a special place in his heart for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

35-year-old influencer Lydia Millen recently attended a holiday event at Charles’s Highgrove House, where the king displayed two photos of the Sussexes: one featuring Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles, and another capturing Harry and Meghan’s 2011 wedding, per Hello!.

“It feels like you're sitting in His Royal Highness's living room,” Millen said. “I love the family photos—such an organic and authentic touch.”

The wedding photo displayed at Charles’s countryside estate reportedly includes the entire royal family, marking one of the rare moments when Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle all posed together.

King Charles has not entirely distanced himself from Harry and Meghan, despite the ongoing rift. The couple remains of the Royal absence from crowded events because they will not be partaking in the Sandringham celebrations of Christmas. Harry and Meghan have skipped holidays with royals since 2018, and leaving for California in 2020 has put more tension.

King Charles seems hopeful for reconciliation

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, while promoting his book ‘Endgame,’ told Entertainment Tonight, “There is more warmth between Harry and Meghan and Charles than other family members. And that has grown since they've left the country. It's taken a long time to get there.”

“I believe that Catherine will reach out to Harry and Meghan and wish them a Happy Christmas, and I think Harry and Meghan themselves will possibly reach out,” former royal butler Grant Harrold speculated with GB News.

“The thing about Christmas is that it’s all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones, forgetting the past, moving into the New Year.”