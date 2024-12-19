Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very hurt’ after Prince William shook hands with their ‘archenemy’

Prince William's recent interaction with Donald Trump during the reopening of Notre Dame has reportedly upset Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The meeting between Prince William and Donald Trump at Notre Dame has left Harry and Meghan feeling hurt and betrayed, as they believe William could have considered their feelings given Trump's previous threats against Harry. (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

The meeting between the Prince of Wales and the President-elect was held in Paris on Saturday, 7th December, during the function of the Notre Dame being brought back to life.

“Of course, William was fulfilling a professional role but Trump has been so vicious towards them, and of course, William is aware of that, so Meghan and Harry can’t help but think he could have discussed it with them first,” a source told Closer Magazine.

“The fact Harry can’t even get William to pick up the phone is insulting enough, but now they feel very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration.”

Sussexes reportedly found the interaction between William and Trump unsettling

Trump’s previous threats to “take action” against Harry, following the Duke’s admission of drug use in his memoir Spare, have likely contributed to the couple’s unease. “The whole situation has triggered a storm of emotions for Harry and Meghan,” the insider revealed.

“They’re hurt and angry and genuinely quite shocked because for all their issues with William, they still believed his politics and beliefs were more in line with theirs.”

Trump expressed his admiration for William, telling reporters, “A good man, this one! He’s doing a fantastic job.” William later posted on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, saying, “A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis.”

The insider acknowledged, “They had to know William would eventually shake hands with Trump for the sake of international relations.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also speculated that William may have enjoyed meeting Harry’s “archenemy.” She told GB News, “I think the whole royal family are very vital in the special relationship the government has with the Trump administration, because he loves them.”