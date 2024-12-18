Prince Harry just can't rubbish Kate Middleton ‘and expect to be easily forgiven’

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have voiced grievances against the monarchy in their Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix docuseries, and Harry's 2023 memoir, ‘Spare.’ and led to the Sussexes being reportedly “cut off” by senior royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new video message.(The Archewell Foundation)

The Sunday Times reports that Prince William remains deeply hurt by Harry’s comments about his wife, Kate Middleton, in ‘Spare.’ “William is unlikely to forgive Harry any time soon for his slights against Kate in Spare, among them the suggestion she was cold towards Meghan,” a source close to the Walses noted.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, while speaking with The Sun's Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, remarked, “Ever since he left this country the split became so huge between the royal family here, us, the media and him. Mainly because he just rubbished the Royal Family. You can't rubbish the King's wife Camilla and expect to be easily forgiven. You can't rubbish William's wife and be easily forgiven.”

“And for profit, and that's really what wrangles with me because Harry wasn't down to his last 30 bobs, he had plenty of money. There was no need to do that.”

No Sandringham invite for Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan have not been invited to join the other royals for the festivity at The Queen’s Sandringham country home this year as well. Instead, the couple is expected to stay in Montecito, California, where the pair has recently featured their offspring in a new Christmas card.

“Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife. But now I think the tables have turned somewhat,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained to Times Radio.

“Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them. But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point, so I think it was first one, then the other.”