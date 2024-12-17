Prince Harry is seen as ‘totally manipulated’ by wife Meghan Markle, expert says

Meghan Markle recently got back in the public eye again after facing severe backlash for her bombshell Netflix documentary. Following her fallout with the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has been turning heads with dazzling red carpet appearances. While the Suits alum is gearing up to launch her lifestyle brand next year, she may never “win over the UK public again,” according to one royal expert. Meghan Markle may never win over the UK public again, according to royal expert, who claims that Prince Harry is seen as being 'totally manipulated' by his wife(via REUTERS)

Prince Harry is seen as ‘manipulated’ by Meghan Markle

“I don't think Meghan will ever win over the U.K. public again,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of My Mother and I, told Fox News Digital in an interview published Tuesday. While she acknowledged that “things change very quickly,” she believes it might not be the case with the Duchess. “Not in this generation,” the expert said, refuting any possibility of the 43-year-old winning over the public.

Seward said that Meghan might win over the “younger generation.” “I know she probably appeals to younger rather than older people,” the 76-year-old royal author went on, adding that while “everyone agrees that Meghan is a gorgeous-looking girl and very stylish,” it doesn't equate to people actually liking her. “I just think at the moment, people in the U.K. simply don’t like her,” she told the outlet.

The expert's bold declaration comes amid reports of Prince Harry and Meghan's "professional separation." In recent months, the power couple has avoided joint appearances, taking on their individual roles in the public. Despite the former actress making headlines again, Seward believes that the UK public has never been fond of the Sussexes, "especially Meghan."

“People see her as a girl [who] took her husband away from his family, and she’s a girl [who] abandoned her own family. Not all of it, obviously not, but her father. And now, she’s persuaded Harry to abandon his father, and he dissed his own family in his autobiography. He didn’t have to do that,” the royal author explained.

Seward went on to claim that “people really have a very, very low opinion of the Sussexes.” “I think there is a big fondness for Harry still. I think people feel that he’s totally manipulated by his wife, which we don’t know, but I think people feel that,” she continued, adding, “At the moment, people are just not interested in them here, but they’re interested in reading about their demise.”

“They’re not interested in perhaps reading about how well they might be doing. We never hear if they’re doing well because we only hear about the bad things they do,” the author explained, concluding with, “People are fickle, and it could all change.”