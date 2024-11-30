A PR expert has suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional separation may be a strategic move to salvage their brand. The couple will be making major public appearances in December, with Meghan attending a gathering honouring her friend Tyler Perry on December 4, and Harry appearing in New York the same day. Harry and Meghan's professional separation may be strategic move to salvage their ‘tainted’ brand, expert says (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

PR expert Ed Coram-James told The Mirror, “Meghan and Harry's brand has been tainted beyond repair. The relentless media backlash, fuelled by their misguided PR moves, has left them in a position where joint branding is no longer viable."

Ed added that even though Harry has been trying to rebuild his reputation after their departure from the royal family, his attempts are being overshadowed by his association with his wife. He advised that they should focus on their individual strengths instead of joint projects to make 2025 a good year for them. Ed also claimed that this strategy might be able to help them move away from the controversies that have made them "a lightning rod for criticism."

‘His association with Meghan will always be seen as a liability in the eyes of many’

Ed said Meghan should leverage her acting background and return to Hollywood "without the baggage of being a duchess” while also continuing her philanthropic work, but "with less spectacle, more grassroots work, fewer headlines." Harry, Ed suggested, should continue establishing more professional independence from the Duchess of Sussex.

"He's the only one who can salvage his career and legacy," Ed said, suggesting that Harry should focus on his work with veterans and conservation. "Let's face it - his association with Meghan will always be seen as a liability in the eyes of many. He needs to go solo and focus on causes that matter to him."

Both Harry and Meghan now have upcoming individual projects. While Meghan is reportedly aiming to launch American Riviera Orchard next year, Harry’s Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver in February.