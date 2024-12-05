Meghan Markle stuns in red carpet appearance as Prince Harry breaks silence on divorce rumours

Meghan Markle stunned in a chic black gown during her appearance at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala. Hitting the red carpet Wednesday night, the Duchess of Sussex posed for photos wearing a luxurious Oscar de la Renta strapless dress. The Suits alum attended the event in support of Tyler Perry, who received the top honour from The Paley Center for Media. Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle stuns in red carpet appearance sans Prince Harry

The 43-year-old posed for photos at the soiree held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills sans Prince Harry. Markle completed her ensemble with a black pair of heels by Celine, a custom Logan Hollowell necklace, and a Cartier Love bracelet. The Duchess was joined on the red carpet by Perry, who is the godfather to her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes share a close bond with the 55-year-old, who received the Paley Honors Award at Wednesday's gala. Perry once famously allowed Prince Harry and Markle to stay at his $18 million Los Angeles mansion following their exit from the royal family. While the prince did not attend the Paleys, he arrived in the Big Apple the same night to attend the New York Times’ DealBook conference.

During his address at the NYT event, Prince Harry put rumours about his divorce from Markle to an end. “Apparently, we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” Harry said of his marriage, adding, “We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’”

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Prince Harry went on, “Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do,” he added, per New York Post.