Prince Harry admits he ‘apparently divorced 10 times’ with Meghan Markle

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 05, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Prince Harry addressed media scrutiny at the 2024 DealBook Summit, discussing public fascination with his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Speaking at the 2024 DealBook Summit organised by The New York Times on Wednesday, Prince Harry defended the media’s critical attention on his private life and his wife, Meghan Markle. Speaking on stage with Squire columnist and DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin the Duke outlined issues from misinformation to the difficulties dealing with heightened public attention.

NYT Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speak during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
NYT Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, speak during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Towards the conclusion of the discussion, Sorkin brought up constant press attention on Prince Harry’s and Meghan's relationship came up, especially in regard to their separate career activities.

Alluding to Meghan’s planned solo appearance at the Paley Honors gala in Beverly Hills on the same day, “I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time,” Sorkin remarked.

“They're fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you're here. And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'”

With a lighthearted response, Prince Harry quipped, “Because you invited me, you should have known!” eliciting laughter from the audience.

Prince Harry slams media frenzy over his personal life

Sorkin pressed further, asking if such widespread attention is beneficial in any way. The Duke was quick to dismiss the notion. “No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?” he said, laughing.

“It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do,”

“I have no doubt this conversation will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly,” the Duke told Sorkin, adding with humor, “For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it's not my fault.”

Prince Harry noted his primary goals: being a good husband and father to his children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, whom he is raising with Meghan in Montecito, California. “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here,” he expressed.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
