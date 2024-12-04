Prince William feels he has ‘lost’ Prince Harry, new book claims

Prince William now feels he has “lost” his younger brother, alleging that Prince Harry has been “brainwashed” and manipulated by what William reportedly called an “army of therapists.” Omid Scobie's Endgame explores the deteriorating relationship between Princes William and Harry after their royal exit. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The strained relationship between William and Harry takes center stage in Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, which explores the aftermath of Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties and their new life in California.

The book delves into the couple’s life in Montecito, where they reside with their two children, and chronicles the tension that has grown between Harry and the Royal Family.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation addresses millions in missing allegations

A source close to William is quoted in the book as saying, “He feels he has lost Harry and doesn't want to know this version of him.” Scobie also claims William resents Harry for blindsiding the family with public criticisms and perceived “California-style” self-importance.

The book sheds light on the alleged rivalry between Meghan and Kate

According to Scobie, Kate Middleton often “shudders and giggles” at the mention of Meghan’s name, suggesting underlying tensions. Scobie also notes that Kate spent more time discussing Meghan than actually engaging with her.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in on the potential fallout from the book, saying it could quash any hopes of reconciliation between the brothers. “The revelations in the new book Endgame, with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted,” Seward told The Mirror UK.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan unite after months apart: seen ‘happy and groovy’ in new video

“Whether or not Harry and Meghan have anything to do with the latest book is not the issue. They have done in the past. If they haven't, Scobie owes them an apology as he hasn’t done them any favours."

Scobie, however, has been clear about the Sussexes’ lack of involvement in the project. In an interview with The Standard, he stated: “The Sussexes have nothing to do with it. Their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”