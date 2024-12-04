Prince Harry and Meghan unite after months apart: seen ‘happy and groovy’ in new video

Despite recently pursuing separate professional paths, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to put on a united front in a new video released by their Archewell Foundation. The clip features behind-the-scenes footage of the couple attending various charity events throughout 2024 and the progress their foundation has made, including a record-breaking $5.4 million raised during its third year. Archewell Foundation's Impact Report highlights key initiatives and philanthropy efforts, including substantial funding for various projects.(Archewell Foundtaion IG)

Harry and Meghan celebrate Archwell's progress in new video

On December 3, the Sussexes, working to make a name for themselves in the world of philanthropy beyond their royal personas, looked “happy” and “groovy” in the clip, soundtracked by Coldplay's optimistic anthem Sky Full of Stars. Despite ongoing rumors of separation fueled by their solo appearances at events and projects over the months, the couple showed no signs of discord at all.

“Archewell Foundation raised a record amount of 5.4million in their third year,” the official Instagram handle wrote alongside the video that was released following the Archewell Foundation's 2024 impact report, emphasising its mission to create positive change and support communities in need. “This was outlined in the foundation’s 2023-2024 Impact Report, highlighted the couple’s key initiatives, including visits to Nigeria, Colombia, and Canada and programs,” the caption further read.

The report offered a glimpse into how funds were channeled toward causes close to Prince Harry and Meghan’s hearts. A notable £1.3 million was earmarked for projects like The Parents Network and the Welcome Project. “The Impact Report also illuminates some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic endeavors that have mostly flown under the radar in 2024, from investments in The Markup, URL Media, Sustainable News Center, and Civic News Company to help combat misinformation (which Harry has previously called a “humanitarian issue”) to support for Ashley Biden’s Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce.”

Meghan Markle picks CEO for her American lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly named herself as the CEO of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, following a lengthy search for the right candidate. Markle who had been interviewing potential hires for months, reportedly struggled to find the suitable person for the job before deciding on taking the reins of her passion project herself.

According to Daily Mail, a source confirmed, “She is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard.” Earlier this year, the Suits alumn announced the brand’s upcoming launch, but in April, reports suggested that her initial efforts to find a suitable CEO had not been successful.

The brand is currently battling trademark issues, with a three-month extension recently requested to secure the trademark. This comes after rival brand Harry & David challenged the name for being too similar to its "Royal Riviera" line.